Lipe & Dalton Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 22.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Biogen stock opened at $251.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

