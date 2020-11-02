Lipe & Dalton Has $939,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in The Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 4.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $139.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.12.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

