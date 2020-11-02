Lipe & Dalton Purchases Shares of 675 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,003.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 95,924 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 98,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 54,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

