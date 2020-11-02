Loop Capital Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $72.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $70.03 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $131,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

