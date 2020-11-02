Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $21.58 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $620.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

