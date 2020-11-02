Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 102,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 166,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.