Mercury Systems (MRCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRCY opened at $68.88 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $954,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,196 shares of company stock worth $9,380,318 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

