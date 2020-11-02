Morgan Stanley Cuts The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $68.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BX. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $54,803,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $37,789,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after buying an additional 693,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

