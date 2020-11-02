MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.69 ($167.87).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €146.55 ($172.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines AG has a twelve month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a twelve month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €151.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €146.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

