Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,585 shares during the period. Nelnet accounts for about 1.7% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Nelnet worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nelnet by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nelnet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NNI traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $62.05. 477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,246. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.65. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 72.70 and a current ratio of 72.70.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.24 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

