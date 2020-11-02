Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.83 ($73.92).

NEM stock opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek has a one year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a fifty day moving average of €62.62 and a 200-day moving average of €62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 72.21.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

