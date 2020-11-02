Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.83 ($73.92).

ETR:NEM opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a twelve month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.34. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.21.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

