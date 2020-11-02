Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €76.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEM. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.83 ($73.92).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 72.21. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.62 and a 200-day moving average of €62.34.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

