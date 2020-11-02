Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,641 shares of company stock valued at $170,223,073 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.01. 9,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,476,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $281.14 and a one year high of $575.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.21. The company has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.08.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

