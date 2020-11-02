Nord/LB Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) a €3.20 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.10 ($3.65).

Get Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) alerts:

O2D stock opened at €2.17 ($2.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52 week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of €2.92 ($3.44).

About Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F)

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.