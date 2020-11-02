Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Nuance Communications makes up approximately 2.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Nuance Communications worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $998,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,467.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,801.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock worth $1,367,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

