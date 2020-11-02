Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

