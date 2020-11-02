NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.64.

NVDA stock opened at $506.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.79 and its 200-day moving average is $421.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.