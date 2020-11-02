NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Bp Plc’s 8th Largest Position

Bp Plc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,468 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $71,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA traded up $7.98 on Monday, reaching $509.34. The company had a trading volume of 127,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,734. The company has a market capitalization of $309.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.79 and a 200-day moving average of $421.66. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.