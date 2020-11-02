Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OFED opened at $22.51 on Monday. Oconee Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oconee Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

