Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $56.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

