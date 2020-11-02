Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 3.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 17,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 330,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Oracle by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 481,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after buying an additional 93,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $57.13. 206,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372,508. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

