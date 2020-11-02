Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €13.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ORA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.38 ($15.74).

Shares of ORA opened at €9.63 ($11.33) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.22. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

