Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Short Interest Up 30.8% in October

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ossen Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Get Ossen Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.90. Ossen Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Ossen Innovation stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Ossen Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ossen Innovation

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ossen Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossen Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.