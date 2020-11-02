Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) released its earnings results on Saturday. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.63. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $120.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.46.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

