PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $5.26 on Monday, reaching $191.39. 184,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,676,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The company has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.42.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.