PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

PYPL stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.58.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.