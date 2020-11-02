PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after acquiring an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $134.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.