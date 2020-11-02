PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PETS opened at $29.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $599.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

PETS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PetMed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

