PUMA SE/ADR’s (PUMSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUMSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Thursday. Main First Bank raised PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PUMA SE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. PUMA SE/ADR has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

