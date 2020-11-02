PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUM. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PUMA SE (PUM.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.56 ($104.18).

ETR PUM opened at €75.04 ($88.28) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €68.12. PUMA SE has a 52 week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52 week high of €84.30 ($99.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.33.

PUMA SE (PUM.F) Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

