PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €96.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUM. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.56 ($104.18).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €75.04 ($88.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33. PUMA SE has a 12 month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12 month high of €84.30 ($99.18).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

