Raymond James Increases Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $155.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.23.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.06 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $838,813.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

