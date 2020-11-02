Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

