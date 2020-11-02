Rock Creek Group LP Has $48,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $497.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $533.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.27 and a 200-day moving average of $422.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $427,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $1,550,014.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.89.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

