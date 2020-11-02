Rock Creek Group LP Has $500,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

ABT stock opened at $106.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.34. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

