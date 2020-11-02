Rock Creek Group LP Has $81,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

NYSE:COF opened at $73.08 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,579 shares of company stock worth $6,305,315. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

