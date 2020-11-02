Rock Creek Group LP Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

