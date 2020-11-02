Rock Creek Group LP Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $53.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

