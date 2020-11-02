Rock Creek Group LP Makes New $310,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $161.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.