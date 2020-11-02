Rock Creek Group LP Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $158.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

