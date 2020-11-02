Rock Creek Group LP Sells 1,308 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

UPS stock opened at $158.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

