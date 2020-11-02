Rock Creek Group LP Sells 226 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $279.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.75. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.40.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.