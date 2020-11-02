Rock Creek Group LP Sells 2,705 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $124.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,557.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

