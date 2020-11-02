Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCI.B. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.73.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

TSE RCI.B opened at C$54.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.70. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$46.81 and a one year high of C$67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.