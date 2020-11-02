Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.20 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.75 ($3.24) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.70 ($2.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.48 ($2.91).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

