Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 16th. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,737.44 ($22.70).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 929 ($12.14) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 960.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a PE ratio of -6.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -35.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

