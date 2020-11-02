Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$114.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$132.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) alerts:

Shares of CCA opened at C$92.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of C$87.57 and a 52 week high of C$132.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.