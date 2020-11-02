Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867,118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,389,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,038.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,639,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,651,000 after buying an additional 3,551,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,866,000 after buying an additional 2,318,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period.

JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,593 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

