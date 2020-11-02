Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $1.85 Million Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 114.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

PFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.24. 9,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

